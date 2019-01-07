AFC Asian Cup 2019: We are not afraid of Korea Republic – Philippines coach Eriksson

Korea Republic will be a tough welcome for the Philippines as they make their first AFC Asian Cup appearance, but the Azkals seem to have the belief in themselves that they can overcome the odds.

Rising from minnows to featuring in the continent’s biggest stage, the Philippines’ head coach Sven-Goran Eriksson has helped the team find the confidence that could prove to be vital in the clash against the Koreans.

In a report , Eriksson revealed: “We have a lot of respect against Korea, but we should not be afraid [against them].

“We should go out and play our type of football. Of course Korea will play. They are a strong opponent. But we cannot just defend.

“Everyone in the world of football expects Korea not to lose. The players are focused and have been training very well. We’ll see what we can do. We are very optimistic.”

Along with Korea Republic, the Philippines are to face China PR and fellow debutants Kyrgyzstan and skipper Phil Younghusband knows it will be a challenge but it is one that they are welcoming.

He said: “It will be tough and they’re obviously the favorites in our group and favorites for the competition.

“When the draw was made I was happy that we’ve got one of the big teams. It will be a great experience for the team. It will sort of put in perspective and give us a gauge of where we really are as a team and how far we really need to go to compete with teams in Asia.”

Ahead of their clash, Korea Republic will be without their star Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min, but they still have a lot of talent. Younghusband feels it will be a good match between the two nations.

“I think it will be a good game.

“It will be tough. We’ll need a bit of luck. I think if we can keep it close. We can keep it competitive. You will never know. There’s been some big shocks in football. When you step on that field, give everything we’ve got, who knows what could happen in that game, but it will be tough.”