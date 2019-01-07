AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines hope to get on-ground support ahead of debut

Ahead of their maiden AFC Asian Cup 2019 clash against Korea Republic, the Philippine national team players are hoping that Filipinos working in the UAE can make the trip to support the squad.

The Azkals are in for a tough first match as Korea Republic are considered one of the best teams in the tournament – and in Asia as well.

Outside of Korea Republic, China PR and Kyrgyzstan are also in the group and will face the Azkals in the future days.

Coach Sven-Goran Eriksson spoke to reporters and revealed that they have the odds stacked against them, but their hope is to make it through to the next round.

“You know, we’re not the favorite to win this tournament, but we hope that we can go to the next round,” he said. “To be the first, second, or maybe third in the group. That’s our target.”

Furthermore, he called upon the Filipinos to go to the stadium and support the team.

“It’s very nice to see a lot of Filipino people, and of course, we hope they come to the stadium on Monday when we play in the first game. We need all the support we can have.”

Skipper Phil Younghusband also called for the physical support to be present as the Azkals take on Korea Republic, saying: “We would like to thank you for all your support, and we hope to see you there against South Korea.

“As players, as a team and as staff, having a good attendance, having most Filipinos in attendance will give us the boost and the confidence, and inspire us to do our best.”