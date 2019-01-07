AFC Asian Cup 2019: Philippines hope to surprise rivals

Making their debut in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, the Philippine national team know they are up against a tough task against Korea Republic.

Facing a perennial contender, the Azkals know they have their backs against the wall, but football is a sport where surprises are not uncommon.

Speaking to reporters , Filipino midfielder Stephan Schrock showed his belief by saying: “We’re very grateful and happy that we can represent the Philippines in this tournament of Asia.

“It would be a tough game for us, but we have been in football for very long and there are surprises everywhere, and we’re willing to give everyone a headache in this group for sure.”

Philippines coach Sven-Goran Eriksson echoed his player’s sentiments, building up the Azkals ahead of their clash, saying: “Korea is a big team that’s for sure, but Philippines is a big team as well, it’s a big country. You will see tomorrow.

“We [worked a lot] on the plays and I’m sure of one thing, they are going out tomorrow, the players – the 11 starting and the eventual players coming on – they are going give Korea a fight.”

Despite missing key players like Cardiff City star Neil Etheridge, the Azkals still have a few tricks up their sleeves and they do not appear to be short of confidence, either.

“When we are the [underdogs] and we’re not afraid with trying to play the way that we could play and when the players do that, they become very, very good,” Eriksson claimed.