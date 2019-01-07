AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Korea Republic vs Philippines

A baptism of fire awaits the Philippines as they make their Asian Cup debut against tournament favourites, the Republic of Korea.

After a fairly decent showing the Suzuki Cup where they reached the semifinals, the Azkals will now set their sights on the AFC Asian Cup 2019 as they look to make history.

They will be led, as always, by talisman Phil Younghusband but he will need a lot more support from the likes of Stephan Schrock and Patrick Reichelt than he received in the Suzuki Cup, if Philippines are to stand a chance, especially in the absence of Cardiff keeper Neil Etheridge.

Korea, meanwhile, will be without the services of Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min, who will join the squad only after a couple of games.

They also suffered an injury blow earlier when Na Sang-ho was ruled out of the competition, being replaced by Lee Seung-woo.

However, despite the setback, they enter this fixture as firm favorites and should ideally be able to overcome the Azkals by at least a couple of goals.

Korea Republic (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Kim Seung-gyu

Defenders: Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Min-jae, Lee Yong, Hong Chul, Kim Young-gwon

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng, Jung Woo-young, Lee Chung-yong, Hwang Hee-chan

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo

Philippines (4-5-1)

Goalkeeper: Michael Falkesgaard

Defenders: Adam Tull, Stephan Palla, Alvaro Silva, Carli de Murga

Midfielders: Manuel Ott, Stephan Schrock, Kevin Ingreso, Jovin Bedic, Patrick Reichelt

Forwards: Phil Younghusband

Follow the Live Blog here: