AFC Asian Cup 2019: FOX Sports Asia pundits react to India’s 4-1 hammering of Thailand

India stunned Thailand in their opening Group A match yesterday as three well taken second half goals paved the way for a comfortable win for the Blue Tigers. FOX Sports Asia pundits react to the match.

After a back and forth first half saw the teams tied at 1-1 thanks to a Sunil Chhetri penalty in the 27th minute and a Teerasli Dangda header from a set piece shortly after, India seized the initiative in the second 45, blitzing Thailand repeatedly on the counter attack and scoring thrice.

Our experts take a look at Sunil Chhetri scoring the first goal of the game after what may have been a questionable handball decision!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/2Ky2ratHI5 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

A world class first time finish from Sunil Chhetri in the 46th minute to cap off a searing counter attack down the right wing set the tone for what was to follow, as India upped the ante in the second half.

46' GOAL! It's captain fantastic again! Barely seconds after the second half kick-off, Sunil Chhetri makes it 2-1 to India!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/1hbXnehptn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

Sublime finish from @chetrisunil11 sees @IndianFootball regain the lead in this entertaining #AsianCup2019 clash with Thailand. Get onto @FOXSportsAsia if you aren’t already. #THAvIND — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) January 6, 2019

The Thai fans and media wanted to see a more attacking Thailand side but at what cost? Lost their defensive stability and already conceded twice inside 50minutes. Looking vulnerable @FOXSportsAsia @afcasiancup #bringitall — Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) January 6, 2019

Anirudh Thapa then scored a cheeky chip in the 68th minute that resulted from another counter attack, with Udanta being played through the center by Sunil Chhetri pass that threaded the eye of a needle.

68' GOAL! Anirudh Thapa just about chips home after a terrific attack from India once again! WOW. It's 3-1 now!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/PnK42ITUAb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

India carving Thailand open again! 3-1 up now. It’s been said by @RhyshRai on @FOXSportsAsia but you do not want possession in this tournament! Defend in a block and then counter the way forward in the @afcasiancup 2019! — Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) January 6, 2019

Like what I’m seeing from @IndianFootball here. Ashique causing problems down the left, the team playing with intensity and Thailand absolutely rattled. #THAvIND #AsianCup2019 @FOXSportsAsia — JohnDykes (@JohnDykesFC) January 6, 2019

The rout was completed in the 80th minute when substitute Jeje controlled the ball at the edge of the Thailand penalty box before unfurling a masterful dinked finish into the top corner.

80' GOAL! It's the substitute Jeje who comes on and scores within moments! Simply glorious for India!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/y1juKfL1Cf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019