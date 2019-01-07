AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: FOX Sports Asia pundits react to India’s 4-1 hammering of Thailand

India stunned Thailand in their opening Group A match yesterday as three well taken second half goals paved the way for a comfortable win for the Blue Tigers. FOX Sports Asia pundits react to the match.

After a back and forth first half saw the teams tied at 1-1 thanks to a Sunil Chhetri penalty in the 27th minute and a Teerasli Dangda header from a set piece shortly after, India seized the initiative in the second 45, blitzing Thailand repeatedly on the counter attack and scoring thrice.

A world class first time finish from Sunil Chhetri in the 46th minute to cap off a searing counter attack down the right wing set the tone for what was to follow, as India upped the ante in the second half.

Anirudh Thapa then scored a cheeky chip in the 68th minute that resulted from another counter attack, with Udanta being played through the center by Sunil Chhetri pass that threaded the eye of a needle.

The rout was completed in the 80th minute when substitute Jeje controlled the ball at the edge of the Thailand penalty box before unfurling a masterful dinked finish into the top corner.

 

 

 

