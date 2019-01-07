AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: China vs Kyrgyz Republic

China will hope they can put their torrid run of form under World Cup-winning coach Marcello Lippi behind them when they begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against the Kyrgyz Republic.

When Lippi took charge of the Chinese national team in 2016, much was expected of the Italian mastermind, however, he has failed to live up to expectations.

He is expected to step down at the end of the tournament and will want to end his stint on a high by at least guiding Team Dragon to the quarterfinals.

China will be without the services of at least three key players for their opening game, with captain Zheng Zhi suspended and Wei Shihao and Xiao Zhi injured.

Kyrgyz Republic, on the other hand, are at full strength and will be led by the energetic Edgar Bernhardt. In the debut campaign, they will be looking to pull off an upset or two beginning with China.

Here’s how both the teams could line up for their Asian Cup opener:

China (3-4-3)

Goalkeeper: Yan Junling

Defenders: Liu Yiming, Zhang Linpeng, Feng Xiaoting

Midfielders: Hao Junmin, Chi Zhongguo, Wu Xi, Jin Jingdao

Forwards: Wu Lei, Gao Lin, Yu Hanchao

Kyrgyz Republic (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Pavel Matyash

Defenders: Valery Kichin, Tamirlan Kozubaev, Mustafa Iusupov, Daniel Tagoe

Midfielders: Edgar Bernhardt, Farhat Musabekov, Kairat Zhyrgalbek Uulu, Anton Zemlianukhin

Forwards: Mirlan Murzaev, Vitalij Lux

