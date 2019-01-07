AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to Thailand’s shock 4-1 loss to India

Thailand succumbed to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of India in their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 game.
While the War Elephants certainly entered the game as favourites, they were handed a stern lesson by the Blue Tigers who simply looked far more energetic and hungry for the win right from the get-go.
Twitter was on fire as praise poured in for India while the Thai fans too expressed their disappointment with the outcome:
To Indie takie mocne, czy Tajlandia taka rzadka #AFCAsianCup2019 #THAIND
It's Coming Home🙏⚽️🏆🇮🇳#THAIND #THAvIND #AFCAsianCup2019 #AsianCup2019 #AsianDream #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/TaBS2Xb03b
Relax je India kalah kan Thailand. Malaysia kena belajar dgn India lepas ni #AFCAsianCup2019
ถ้าซิโก้คือคนที่เคยกู้ศรัทธาบอลไทย
ราเยวัชก็คือคนที่ทำลายศรัทธานั้นอย่างย่อยยับอ่ะ
หมดแล้วอ่ะ กับความตื่นเต้น ความอยากเชียร์…#บอลไทย #AFCAsianCup2019
อย่ามัวแต่โทษคนอื่น เราควรโทษตัวเองทั้งโค้ช, นักเตะ และแฟนบอล (ที่คอยด่าแบบไม่ลืมหูลืมตา) และหาข้อผิดพลาด ว่าเราพลาดตรงไหนบ้าง ทำไมเราถึงพลาด และก็เอาไปแก้ไข ยังเหลืออีก 2 นัด ให้แก้ตัว แก้ไม่ทันคราวนี้ก็รับกรรมไปนะ
ปล.ลดอีโก้กันบ้าง กูไหว้ล่ะ #AFCAsianCup2019
Teerasil Dangda tua tua keladi #AFCAsianCup2019
I hope we Indians still have visa on arrival in Thailand.#AFCAsianCup2019 #INDvTHA
บอกเลยแพ้อินเดียที่อ่อนสุดในกลุ่มเราถึง4-1 นัดต่อไปอย่าหวังมีแต่ทีมโหดๆ ตกรอบ90% #บอลไทย #AFCAsianCup2019 #THAIND
สำหรับฟุตบอลไทย คงต้องทำตัวสบายๆไม่เครียดแล้วสินะ..สู้ๆนะทุกคน ส่วนโค๊ชจะใช้ทีมชาติไทยทดลองฝึกฝนตัวเองก็ช่วยไม่ได้แล้ว ใครให้เลือกมาละ..อินเดียนี่อ่อนสุดแล้วนะ#ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย #AFCAsianCup2019
บอลไทยยิ่งเล่นยิ่งห่วย หมดแล้วจริงๆสำหรับราเยวัช คำพูดของนายกฯสมาคมกำลังจะกลับมาทิ่มแทงตัวเองอีกครั้ง แพ้ญี่ปุ่น 4-0 บอกอาย แพ้อินเดียแบบไร้ฟอร์มจะตอบยังไง#ใครไม่อายกูอาย #AFCAsianCup2019 #ฟุตบอลทีมชาติไทย
โค้ชฟุตบอลก็คงเหมือนกับเชฟทำอาหาร ต่อให้มีวัตถุดิบดีๆยังไงก็ตาม ถ้าหากปรุงออกมาให้ชิมแล้วสุดท้ายต้องบ้วนทิ้ง เรารู้สึกโคตรจะเสียดายวัตถุดิบดีๆเหล่านั้นที่มาอยู่ในมือคนที่ไม่เข้าใจและใช้ไม่เป็น #บอลไทย #AFCAsianCup2019
มาค่ะ มาาาาาา
แฟนบอลที่รักนักเตะ รักทีมชาติ ต้องมาแล้วจุดนี้#MilovanRajevacOut#MilovanRajevacOut#MilovanRajevacOut#บอลไทย #ช้างศึก #AFCAsianCup2019
The @FAThailand rejected India for a friendly 8 months ago. They didn't think that India were a challenge big enough for them then. Tonight, our boys answered them with 4 goals. Do not write us off.@IndianFootball #BackTheBlue #AsianCup2019 #THAIND @afcasiancup @StarFootball
