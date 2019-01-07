AFC Asian Cup 2019: Twitter reacts to Thailand’s shock 4-1 loss to India

Thailand succumbed to a shock 4-1 defeat at the hands of India in their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 game.

While the War Elephants certainly entered the game as favourites, they were handed a stern lesson by the Blue Tigers who simply looked far more energetic and hungry for the win right from the get-go.

Twitter was on fire as praise poured in for India while the Thai fans too expressed their disappointment with the outcome:

To Indie takie mocne, czy Tajlandia taka rzadka #AFCAsianCup2019 #THAIND — Dominik (@Dominik75591639) January 6, 2019

Relax je India kalah kan Thailand. Malaysia kena belajar dgn India lepas ni #AFCAsianCup2019 — Musafir Rindu. (@elameenrahmeet_) January 6, 2019

Teerasil Dangda tua tua keladi #AFCAsianCup2019 — Adi Nugroho (@adinugrohosyk) January 6, 2019

I hope we Indians still have visa on arrival in Thailand.#AFCAsianCup2019 #INDvTHA — Manas Singh (@menacesingh) January 6, 2019