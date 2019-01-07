AFC Asian Cup 2019: Why India’s Stephen Constantine chose Ashique Kuruniyan ahead of Jeje Lalpekhlua

India stormed to a dominant 4-1 victory at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 against a hapless Thailand team, and there were plenty of players on the Indian side who deserve praise for their work.

However, when fans saw the team sheets, they must have been surprised to see the name of Ashique Kuruniyan in the starting eleven ahead of the likes of Balwant Singh and even Jeje Lalpekhlua.

In the end though, it turned out to be an inspiring call from manager Stephen Constantine, who has recently come under fire from certain sections of fans for his circumspect nature of play.

Nothing was circumspect today though, as India destroyed their opponents and Ashique performed admirably.

Speaking after the game, Constantine explained his decision to pick the FC Pune City star.

“Ashique is very raw, young and strong. He is fit but he needs to do a lot of things to be the complete player. We wanted a bit of space, bit of physicality. He is a bit quicker than Jeje (Lalpekhlua) and Balwant (Singh) and that was the thought process – to try and stretch and make it difficult for them. And he did not stop running, so fair play to him,” Constantine said.

India now top Group A with matches against Bahrain and UAE still to play.