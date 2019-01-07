AFC Asian Cup 2019: Syria 0-0 Palestine, Player Ratings

Day two of the AFC Asian Cup was an exciting one. It started off with title-holders Australia being shocked by Jordan before India thrashed Thailand to earn their first win in the Asian Cup in over 50 years. However, the day ended on an anti-climactic note with Syria and Palestine playing out a goalless draw.

Syria

I. Alma (6): Had a fairly easy game in between the sticks as he was rarely called upon to make saves. However, was there whenever needed.

M. Ajan (6): Had a decent outing at the back as he constantly stopped the opposite numbers from attacking via the flanks.

A. A. M. Anezan (7): Was solid at the back whenever called upon and dealt with the opposite attackers with relative ease.

J. Al Baour (7): Pretty stern in defence and helped his defensive partner on every occasion. Didn’t allow the Palestine forwards much space to work with.

A. Al Salih (6): Was good defensively but failed to offer any kind of width, as Syria couldn’t make almost 70% possession count.

Z. Midani (6): Had a fairly average game in the middle of the park. Was on hand to break down the opposition attacks at times and even looked to start his own. However, in the end, couldn’t contribute too much attack-wise.

T. Haj Mohamad (6): As his teammates, guilty of not letting a major chunk of possession count.

F. Youssef (6): The big letdown for Syria was that despite having much of the possession, they couldn’t find the back of the net. And he was equally guilty in that regard.

O. Khrbin (7): Had an average first half but looked much better in the second. Nevertheless, like his teammates, he also shot blanks in front of the goal.

O. Omari (6): Perhaps slightly unfair to judge Omari who left the pitch on a stretcher in the first half.

O. Al Soma (6): Was Syria’s danger man ahead of the tie but couldn’t fire them in front. In the end, a day to forget for Al Soma.

Substitutes

M. Osman (6): Replaced Zaher Midani in the 73rd minute. Had a fairly average game.

A. Ashkar (6): Replaced Tamer Haj Mohamad in the final ten minutes but couldn’t add much value to the Syria team. Ended up getting booked as well.

Y. Khalfa (6): Came on in place of Omari in the first half but lacked the finishing touch.

Palestine

R. Hamadeh (6): Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamadeh had one of the weirdest games of the season. On one hand, the custodian made some important saves. On the other, he kept making mistakes which landed his team in trouble!

A. Gaber (7): Back to the wall jobs for the Palestinian defence and one which they pulled off with ease! Gaber was instrumental in holding off a late Syrian surge.

A. Bahdari (7): Stepped up after a potential game-changing mistake by his teammate Saleh, and stopped the opposition from getting near the goal.

M. Saleh (3): Poor decision making which could’ve almost cost his team. Mohamed Saleh had a game to forget as he accumulated two yellow cards and was given his marching orders.

M. Al-Batat (6): Did his job well defensively. Was given a yellow card, however, right on the hour mark.

J. Cantillana (5): Was on the receiving end of the game’s earliest yellow card. Struggled throughout the rest of the game as he had to be cautious in his challenges.

M. Darwish (6): Guilty of losing possession too many times. However, his defensive contributions helped the team come away with a big point.

S. Maraaba (6): Had to focus most of his energy doing defensive work as Palestine looked to hold on to a draw despite going a man down.

P. Tamburrini (6): Didn’t do much in attack but helped his team defensively.

T. Seyam (6): Helped the team maintain their shape, especially during the final few minutes. Didn’t do much in the attacking department.

Y. Pinto (6): Didn’t have the attacking impact he would have hoped for as his side were the one with much less of the ball.

Substitutes

A. Norambuena (6): Came in place of Pablo Tamburrini as the Palestine head coach looked to shore up his defence.

M. Wadi (N/A): Came on in the final few minutes to help Palestine see out a draw.

S. Shaban (6): Replaced Cantillana in the middle of the park and helped his side keep a clean sheet.