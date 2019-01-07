Watch: Sunil Chhetri leads incredible Viking clap with Indian fans post Thailand AFC Asian Cup win

In what will go down in the history books as one of the great Indian football moments, the India beat Thailand 4-1 at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 to take a deserved lead in Group A.

After the game however, the scenes were of utter jubilation as the ‘Blue Pilgrims’ were in full voice and in full support of their victorious ‘Blue Tigers.’

The celebrations were led by inspirational two-goal man Sunil Chhetri who can be seen initiating a ‘Viking clap’ that is normally synonymous with the Icelandic football team.

This moment is bound to give you some goosebumps:

The Indian support in the stadium was impressive, and they were given plenty to cheer about, as their nation dominated the second half and put Thailand to the sword. Many more Viking claps to look forward to, if this is how India plan to play throughout the AFC Asian Cup.