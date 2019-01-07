Michael Falkesgaard: Azkals not here to make up the numbers at Asian Cup

Goalkeeper Michael Falkesgaard warns that Philippines are dreaming the impossible as they prepare for their Asian Cup debut against Korea Republic on Monday.

Having made history by qualifying for the main event for the first time in the country’s football journey, the Azkals were drawn into Group C, comprising heavyweights China and Korea Republic. Kyrgyzstan complete the group.

Danish-born Falkesgaard is considered a newcomer on the international scene after making his first appearance for Philippines in March last year.

The Bangkok United goalkeeper has had to jostle for the No. 1 shirt with Cardiff City’s Neil Etheridge, but will have to keep goal for the Azkals as the Premier League star was omitted from the squad to focus on his club commitments.

Falkesgaard spent the festive period back in Denmark with his family, but more importantly to get treatment for a groin injury he sustained at the AFF Suzuki Cup.

With adequate rest and recovery, the giant stopper is back to full fitness and has vowed to put up a strong showing even if they are widely considered “underdogs with an early ticket home”.

“It’s historical. When you see which countries that could have been here instead of us you can see how much quality there is in this tournament,” Falkesgaard told FOX Sports Asia.

“So being able to play at the highest international level in Asia is something that all of us players are proud of and excited for. We’re going to enjoy this but at the same time strive for greatness. It’s all up to us if we can play it right against the teams in our group.

“You could say there’s no pressure on us but in football you have your own ambitions and goals and therefore you put yourself under a certain pressure.

“We are not in this tournament just to have fun. We are here to make the most of all the minutes we have in the group stage to get through to the next round. It’s going to be a tough mission but not impossible.”

The Filipinos’ first assignment will be against the South Koreans who will be missing star man Son Heung-min who is only scheduled to arrive from Tottenham Hotspur later this week.

There was also a late replacement with Hellas Verona star Lee Seung-Woo taking injured striker Na Sang-Ho’s spot on the team.

Despite the absence of Son and Na, Falkesgaard is under no illusion of the mammoth task at hand against the Taeguk Warriors.

The Koreans are expected to win easily but Sven-Goran Eriksson has a game plan to surprise the opponents and his goalkeeper is ready to execute it to perfection.

“Son is a great player and a player in fantastic form right now, I’m sure he will be missed by South Korea but that being said they have a lot of quality players with great experience,” Falkesgaard added.

“Our goal is to gather as many points as possible by being hard to beat. We know at this stage it’s all about performing on the day. If you look at Germany in the World Cup or Spain, one of the best football nations in general and World Cup champions contenders, but in the World Cup they didn’t perform.

“So the key for us is to have a compact team without the ball, leaving no space for the South Koreans to get in dangerous positions and hopefully, I can contribute alongside my back line to keep a clean sheet as long as possible throughout the game.

“We now we are the big underdogs here but we are ready to battle it out there on the pitch. But of course we need big performances from our key players but as well as the whole team to get a result.

“South Korea will come at us the full 90 minutes with everything they’ve got and we have to stand strong against a team like that.”

After Monday’s game, the Azkals go on to face China four days later before concluding their group stage commitments against Kygryzstan.