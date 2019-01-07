AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-4 India, Player Ratings

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 continued its shocks and surprises as India absolutely demolished Thailand 4-1 in their Group A encounter. We take a look at how the players fared and what their ratings should be:

Thailand

GK- C. Budprom (2) Chatchai was poor. No two ways about it. His handling was suspect and he couldn’t keep out shots from the Indian attackers. Plenty to think about.

DF- Theerathon Bunmathan (5) Might consider himself a little unlucky with the handball and penalty decision, but his defending was far from satisfactory. Allowed too many runs.

DF- P. Hemviboon (6) Picked up an unnecessary yellow card and didn’t do his job at center half well. Allowed Sunil Chhetri the run on him, and made too many mistakes.

DF- C. Kerdkaew (6) Not much to praise here either, was largely behind the eight ball and looked shell-shocked once India started banging the goals in.

DF- T. Do (7) Delivered a few beautiful balls into the box, but from a defensive standpoint, lacked the maturity to deal with the Indian attacking threat.

MF- S. Dechmitr (5) Picked up a yellow and had an overall torrid time, such that he had to be sacrificed in the second half by his manager.

MF- T. Puangchan (6) Had a few chances in the game, specially in the first half, but couldn’t convert and lost possession in midfield too often.

MF- S. Jaided (7) Showed glimpses of his ability in the second period, but Supachai was far from super at all in this game, and couldn’t quite do enough.

MF- Chanathip Songkrasin (6) Perhaps the disappointment of the night, Chanathip again showed flashes of brilliance in the first half but couldn’t sustain and was surprisingly subbed off by his manager in the second period.

FW- Adisak Kraisorn (7) We know Adisak can score goals, so seeing him draw a blank was disappointing, specially since his impact was very limited as a whole.

FW- Teerasil Dangda (8) Perhaps the only shining light for Thailand on a poor day. Captain Dangda scored one and had a few chances but couldn’t inspire his team enough tonight.

Substitutes

S. Purisai (4) Came on to impact the game from an attacking point of view, but couldn’t be of much use to Thailand in the end.

Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri (5) Could have started the game today, but was forced to play a bit out of position and didn’t have too much influence.

S. Chatthong (4) Again, largely uneventful game after coming on. Thailand missed the attacking threat of Chanathip after this.

India

GK – Gurpreet Sandhu (8) Couldn’t keep a clean sheet today, but kept his concentration nonetheless and inspired his team as captain. Led from the back (in a good way) instead of the front.

DF- P. Kotal (8) Made some blistering runs and really put in a shift. Did his defensive work aptly as well.

DF- Sandesh Jhingan (9) Was steady and staunch at the back. Certainly the rock that India needs moving forward in this tournament.

DF- S. Bose (9) Alongside Jhingan, Bose made sure that fans know exactly why he was picked today. Kept out the Thai attack and made some passes of his own.

DF- Anas Edathodika (8) Kept the tempo up and wasn’t afraid of a little niggle or two. Was strong and level-headed throughout the game.

MF- Anirudh Thapa (9) Remember this name. This kid is going places. A calm and composed finish for the goal, and also ensured India keep the tempo up.

MF- P. Halder (8) A stunning display of midfield strength from him today. Worth all his weight in gold. Controlled play in the center with ease.

MF- Udanta Singh (8) Could have had a goal of his own, but sensational team performance from Udanta today. Plenty to look forward to.

MF- H. Narzary (8) Made some terrific runs in the first and second half. An inspired decision to bring into the team.

FW- A. Kuruniyan (8) Gave Chhetri all the support he possibly could. Will lament not scoring however.

FW- S. Chhetri (10) Actually giving a 10/10 for an absolutely stunning performance. Goals and inspiration. This man is a legend.

Substitutes

G. Singh (7) Came on to give his players a breather. Didn’t have much to do.

R. Borges (6) Like Germanpreet, kept out of the limelight but did waste a few extra seconds.

Jeje Lalpekhlua (8) Came on and scored, showing just why he needs to be in the starting eleven for India.