Palestine, reduced to 10 men for a fair share of the second half, held Syria to a goalless draw in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday.

The Syrians had plenty of possession and intend throughout the 90 minutes at the Al-Sharjah Stadium in Sharjah, but a stubborn Palestine, devoid of their centre-back Mohammed Saleh from the 68th minute, managed to salvage a point from their group opener.

Syria were quick out of the blocks as they threatened with every move. And Palestine midfielder Jonathan Zorilla went into the referee’s book very early for the troubles as his rash studs-up challenge on Fahd Youssef warranted a yellow card from the referee in the fifth minute.

Syria almost went ahead two minutes later when Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada failed to sweep up a header and dropped it inside the box. Omar Kharbin was lurking to take advantage and his shot from point blank range was somehow blocked on the line by Abdallah Jaber.

The Eagles continued to threaten and almost went ahead in the 28th minute — only to be desired by Palestine custodian Hamada. A cross from the right wing from Osama Omari was met with a diving header from Kharbin, but Hamada produced a diving save to keep the score level.

The match came to a temporary halt when Omari went down in pain in what looked like a knee injury he sustained during an earlier clash with opposition player Jaber. The Qatar SC star was forced to leave the field on a stretcher as Syria coach Bernd Stange replaced him with Youssef Kalfa.

Palestine shot-stopper Hamada had a shaky game despite making a couple of key saves and he once again failed to collect a cross cleanly giving his defenders a scare in the 54th minute. Syria continued to threaten, but without an end product.

And the Lions of Canaan had their work cut out when their centre-back Mohammed Saleh received his marching orders after seeing a harsh second yellow card.

Palestine looked to have a sting in the tail as they threatened in the final minutes and out of nowhere won their first corner kick in the 89th minute of the game. But fortunately for Syria, there was no twist in the tale as both the sides split points in their first fixture of Group B.

SYRIA: Ibrahim Alma, Ahmad Al-Saleh, Mouaiad Al-Ajaan, Jehad Al-Baour, Omar Kharbin, Omar Al-Soma, Osama Omari (Youssef Kalfa 41′), Tamer Hag Mohamad (Ahmad Ashkar 81′), Abdul Malek Anizan, Mohamad Zaher Almedani (Mohammed Osman 73′), Fahd Youssef

PALESTINE: Rami Hamada, Mohammed Saleh, Musab Battat, Abdallah Jaber, Abdallatif Al Bahdari, Jonathan Zorrilla (Shadi Shaban 76′), Tamer Seyam, Sameh Maraaba, Pablo Bravo (Alexis Norambuena 64′), Yaser Islane (Mahmoud Wadi 82′), Mohammed Darwish