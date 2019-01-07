AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri wins hearts as he scores twice and India beat Thailand 4-1

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 had its most exciting game of the tournament yet, as India thrashed Thailand 4-1 in their Group A encounter.

It was Sunil Chhetri who stole the show, as the striker bagged two goals, one with a penalty in the first half, and a brilliant second right at the start of the second half.

Twitter was all praise for the fantastic Indian legend, and didn’t hold back with their compliments. Here are some of the best:

India Captain Sunil Chhetri Scored Twice As India beat Thailand 4-1 In The Asian Cup. 👏💪🇮🇳 Sunil Chhetri Scores His 66th With India To Overtake Lionel Messi 👏 🙏 Cristiano Ronaldo (85)

SUNIL CHHETRI (66)

Lionel Messi (65)#AsianCup2019 #THAIND #BlueTigers #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/2bV2L1ZBh3 — Sir Ravindra Jadeja . (@SirJadeja___) January 6, 2019

Amazed and proud for your performance in Asia cup #IndianFootball team you guys are awesome. @chetrisunil11 you are the most dangerous blue tiger for opponent. 4-1 victory over Thailand and sunil’s 66th goal….#BlueTigers are roaring quite high at the moment. Let’s football🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/1lufyrOBIw — soham panja (@PanjaSoham) January 6, 2019

Watched the entire match and WOW – What. A. Performance.

Been an incredible day. Fabulous stuff @chetrisunil11 & co. As dominant a performance as I’ve seen from us – EVER! #BlueTigers — Mehul Patel (@1MoreGooner) January 6, 2019

Sunil Chhetri scores from the spot. India takes the lead. He is third, behind Messi and Ronaldo for the number of international goals scored (among active players). #AFCAsianCup2019 #THAvIND — JashanGunaselan_Jay (@Jashan_Jay) January 6, 2019

All we can say is, take a bow Sunil Chhetri! Simply terrific performance.