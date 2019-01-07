AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri wins hearts as he scores twice and India beat Thailand 4-1

Sunil Chhetri India Asian Cup 2019

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 had its most exciting game of the tournament yet, as India thrashed Thailand 4-1 in their Group A encounter.

It was Sunil Chhetri who stole the show, as the striker bagged two goals, one with a penalty in the first half, and a brilliant second right at the start of the second half.

Twitter was all praise for the fantastic Indian legend, and didn’t hold back with their compliments. Here are some of the best:

All we can say is, take a bow Sunil Chhetri! Simply terrific performance.

