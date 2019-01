AFC Asian Cup 2019: Records India broke in their 4-1 victory over Thailand

India get their 2019 AFC Asian Cup campaign off to a brilliant start by thrashing Thailand 4-1. Sunil Chhetri led the Blues from the front as he scored twice against the War Elephants. Here are the records India broke tonight.

1. Biggest ever win at AFC Asian Cup

๐Ÿ†• Biggest ever Asian Cup win for the Indians! What an achievement to KO the Blue Tigersโ€™ #AsianCup2019 campaign! ๐Ÿฏ pic.twitter.com/fsXo4QB586 — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 6, 2019

Today’s win marks India’s biggest margin of win in a match at the AFC Asian Cup. Before this match, their biggest win was against Hong Kong, a 3-1 win, way back in the 1964 edition of the tournament where India finished runners-up. This is their first win in 55 years at the AFC Asian Cup.

2. Chhetri overtakes Messi

8โƒฃ5โƒฃ @Cristiano ๐Ÿ‡ต๐Ÿ‡น

6โƒฃ6โƒฃ @chetrisunil11 ๐Ÿ‡ฎ๐Ÿ‡ณ

6โƒฃ5โƒฃ @TeamMessi ๐Ÿ‡ฆ๐Ÿ‡ท Sunil Chhetri scores his 66th with India to overtake Lionel Messi becoming the active player with the 2nd most international goals ๐Ÿ‘ pic.twitter.com/4EaDP8IeqK — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 6, 2019

He’s only gone and done it. Before the match, a lot of talk was about India’s veteran striker Sunil Chhetri potentially overtaking Lionel Messi as the player with the 2nd most goals amongst currently active footballers in the international scene.

He equalled Messi, who is on 65, from the penalty spot on the 27th minute. The iconic moment came in the 46th minute as Chhetri slotted his 2nd from Udanta Singh’s assist.

He now is on 66 goals. Leading the line is Portugal’s mercurial captain Cristiano Ronaldo with 85 goals.

3. The record stays intact

It’s now 66 goals in the famous Blue of India for Sunil Chhetri. What’s more brilliant is that India has their record of not losing any match where their captain has scored more than once. Thailand did equalize after his penalty, but once Chhetri doubled his and India’s tally on the night, there was no coming back for Thailand.

4. Equals most goalscorers in a single match

Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa, and Jeje Lalpekhlua scored tonight against Thailand. Thus, the Men in Blue have equalled the record of three different goalscorers in a single AFC Asian Cup match.

This is a record they themselves set way back in the 1964 edition where Inder Singh, Samajapati and Chuni Goswami scored against Hong Kong which. until today, was their biggest margin of win in an AFC Asian Cup game.