With India 3-1 up and in cruise control against Thailand in their opening AFC Asian Cup 2019 encounter, substitute Jeje Lalpekhlua decided to get in on the act to net the Blue Tigers’ fourth of the night and add to the War Elephants’ woes.

Jeje was surprisingly left out of the starting XI and he made sure he sent his manager a statement with a well-taken goal. It was, interestingly enough, his first international goal since June.

Jeje received the ball on the edge of the box, and quickly toe-poked it over the outstretched hand of Chatchai Budprom, who really should have done better to keep it out.

Watch Jeje’s strike here:

80' GOAL! It's the substitute Jeje who comes on and scores within moments! Simply glorious for India!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/y1juKfL1Cf — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

India, with the three points sealed, will look to build on this memorable performance in their next couple of games against UAE and Bahrain.