AFC Asian Cup 2019: Sunil Chhetri overtakes Lionel Messi in international goals

The 2019 AFC Asian Cup beckoned for India after an eight-year absence. However, the Blue Tigers were pitted against Southeast Asian heavyweights Thailand in their first match. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri from scoring two goals, taking him above Lionel Messi in terms of national team tally.

For almost a decade now, Sunil Chhetri has been Indian football’s saviour. And he played the role yet again as he scored two crucial goals to give India the lead against Thailand.

However, in doing so, the Indian skipper achieved another feat: He overtook Lionel Messi’s international goal tally for Argentina!

Chhetri’s tally of 67 is two more than Lionel Messi, who sits at 65. Meanwhile, Chhetri’s two-goal heroics also mean that he is the second-highest active international goalscorer at the moment.

8⃣5⃣ @Cristiano 🇵🇹

6⃣6⃣ @chetrisunil11 🇮🇳

6⃣5⃣ @TeamMessi 🇦🇷 Sunil Chhetri scores his 66th with India to overtake Lionel Messi becoming the active player with the 2nd most international goals 👏 pic.twitter.com/4EaDP8IeqK — #AsianCup2019 (@afcasiancup) January 6, 2019

The Indian skipper scored his 66th international goal from the penalty spot to give India the lead. However, soon after Thailand’s very own Mr Dependable Teerasin Dangda equalised.

Nevertheless, the Bengaluru FC man popped up again in the 46th minute to score his 67th international goal and give India the lead once again. Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua further added gloss to the scoreline, as India ended up beating Thailand by 4-1.