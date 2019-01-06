Watch: India’s Anirudh Thapa makes it 3-1 against Thailand in AFC Asian Cup 2019

India were already 2-1 up against Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup 2019, thanks to Sunil Chhetri’s brace while Thailand were throwing all they had to come back into the game.

But they were dealt with a major blow when India scored from a break in the 68th minute!

68′ GOAL! Anirudh Thapa just about chips home after a terrific attack from India once again! WOW. It’s 3-1 now!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/PnK42ITUAb — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

It was India captain Chhetri who once again intimated the move as he played winger Udanta Singh on goal. Udanta who looked to have spurned the chance played the ball into the path of the 20-year-old Anirudha Thapa with a back heel.

Anirudh cooly slotted it into the back of the net to make it 3-1!

Game, set and match for India?