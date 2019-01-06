Watch: Sunil Chhetri scores a stunner to put India 2-1 up against Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup

As he did in the first half, India’s captain Sunil Chhetri stepped up again to put the Blue Tigers back in front in their AFC Asian Cup opening fixture against Thailand.

India’s Mr Dependable Sunil Chhetri was at hand again to give the Blue Tigers their lead back, after Teerasil Dangda had equalised for Thailand.

Chhetri latched on to a through ball from Udanta Singh to blast home his second goal from just inside the box.

46' GOAL! It's captain fantastic again! Barely seconds after the second half kick-off, Sunil Chhetri makes it 2-1 to India!#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/1hbXnehptn — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

Chhetri, who plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League scored his sixty-seventh international goal in just over a hundred appearances.

If India do manage to hold on to the lead, they will go into match two against UAE nearly securing qualification, owing to the competition’s changed format.

(Picture Credit: Indian Football Team Twitter)