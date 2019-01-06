India went 1-0 up against Thailand in their Group A match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, but it was only a matter of time before Thailand restored the parity!

It was their star striker Teerasil Dangda who headed in effortlessly from a freekick to make it 1-1 for the War Elephants against the Blue Tigers.

The ball was floated in by Theerathon Bunmathan after Chanathip Songkrasin was brought down by India midfilder Pronay Halder.

It is all to play for in the math as both teams headed into the half time with the score at 1-1.