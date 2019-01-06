Watch: Sunil Chhetri’s penalty puts India ahead versus Thailand in AFC Asian Cup

India returned to the AFC Asian Cup after an eight-year absence and were drawn against ASEAN heavyweights Thailand in their very first game. However, they got off to the best of starts thanks to captain fantastic- Sunil Chhetri.

A highly attacking first half looked to be tilting Thailand’s way when India were awarded a dubious penalty for handball by Teerathon Bunmathan.

Up stepped the Indian captain Sunil Chhetri, who channelled his inner Paul Pogba during his run-up, and sent Chatchai Budprom the wrong way!

27' GOAL! Sunil Chhetri puts India in front! Was there ever any doubt with that penalty?#BringItAll #AsianCup2019 #THAvIND pic.twitter.com/Crm6KxzGHZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

India’s lead, however, didn’t last long as Thailand’s very own Mr dependable, Teerasil Dangda brought them level shortly.

Along with Thailand, the Blue Tigers will face UAE and Bahrain in their remaining fixtures. The two teams drew their opening match with the scoreline 1-1.

India face UAE on January 10 before finishing their group stage with a match against Bahrain on January 14.