India stunned Thailand in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday as they recorded a 4-1 victory over the War Elephants to get their campaign off to a best possible start!

Sunil Chhetri put India ahead from the penalty spot before Teerasil Dangda equalised for Thailand in the 33rd minute. However, India pulled away again as Chhetri found his second at the start of the second half before goals from the young Anirudh Thapa and veteran Jeje Lalpekhlua made the scoreline emphatic.

So, here are FOX Sports Asia’s five key talking points from Group A encounter.

1) Both coaches give youth a chance to shine

Surprisingly, Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac and India’s Stephen Constantine decided to put their trust on some of their younger stars as they opened their campaign in Group A. With the 1-1 draw between hosts UAE and Bahrain increasing the relevance of the fixture, giving the young blood a run out spoke volumes of the talent both coaches have at their disposal.

For Thailand, 20-year-old Supachai Jaided, who rose to prominence during the recently-concluded AFF Suzuki Cup 2018, started on the right wing while for India, 20-year-old Chennaiyin FC midfielder Anirudh Thapa and 21-year-old FC Pune City winger Ashique Kuruniyan took on the mantle in the attack.

2) Was it a penalty or was it not?

And it was one of them who created the first breakthrough of the game. Ashique, who had shown some pace down the left-hand side, paced into the box before firing a shot at Thailand goalkeeper Chatchai Budprom. The shot ricochetted off the goalkeeper and onto the hands of left-back Theerathon Bunmathan.

At least, that’s what the referee thought as he awarded India a penalty. But not everyone was convinced. India captain Sunil Chhetri stepped up to take the penalty and made no mistake as he sent Chatchai the wrong way to give India a very significant 1-0 lead in the crunch fixture.

3) Chhetri rises to the occasion again!

Cometh the hour, cometh the man! India’s Captain, Leader and Legend Sunil Chhetri was the nation’s hero once again. India were on the back foot after Teerasil found an equaliser for Thailand in the 33rd minute, but Chhetri brought out his finishing instincts to pull India ahead again early in the first half.

🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo – 85 🇮🇳 Sunil Chhetri – ??? 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi – ??? The Indian captain overtakes Lionel Messi yet again! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #THAvIND #Chhetrihttps://t.co/pkZUpN8356 — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) January 6, 2019

Making the occasion even sweeter for the Indian attacker was the fact that the 34-year-old also overtook Argentina legend Lionel Messi to become the second leading active goal scorer in international football! The Indian now has 67 goals to his name – two more than the Barcelona star and only behind one Cristiano Ronaldo who has 85 for Portugal.

4) Thailand left to rue absence of Kawin

One of the concerns Rajevac and Thailand had going into the continental championship was in the goalkeeping department. Their first-choice goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan, who was expected to return to guard the goal, was ruled out for the tournament after failing to recover in time from an injury.

Chatchai stood between the sticks for Thailand in the absence of Kawin, who plays for OH Leuven in Belgium. And the BG Pathum United custodian, who had also deputised for Kawin in the AFF Suzuki Cup, didn’t look all that convincing in the goal. He was suspect at conceding the penalty while also could have saved Jeje Lalpekhlua’s fourth and final goal in the match.

5) Indians shut down Chanathip and Sanrawat

All eyes were on Chanathip Songkrasin, who was one of the leading stars in the Japanese top division last season, before the start of the match. Meanwhile, Sanrawat Dechmitr, who led the charts for assist in the Suzuki Cup, was given the responsibility of unlocking India’s defence.

But Constantine’s men managed to handle the threat of Messi Jay and Sanrawat pretty comfortably as the midfield of Pronay Halder and Anirudh stick to their men and gave them little space to operate in. An ineffective Sanrawat lasted only 58 minutes while Chanathip was withdrawn in the 73rd minute by Rajevac.