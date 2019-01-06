AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia fans slam Robbie Kruse after shock loss to Jordan

Defending champions Australia were handed an easy start to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup against lower-ranked side Jordan. However, the Socceroos were stunned by the West Asians in a hard-fought encounter. And there was one Australian player in particular, who was picked on and ridiculed by his own fans- Robbie Kruse.

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward was singled out by the fans from ‘Down Under’, with many raising doubts over his selection:

When was the last time Robbie Kruse actually did anything with the ball that worried the opposition? 2015? 2016? #AUS #AsianCup2019 #BeenAWhile @Socceroos — Sebastian (@Seb_Spagnuolo) January 6, 2019

For continuing to select Robbie Kruse and Tom Rogic we deserve nothing — Mo (@MJEagle23) January 6, 2019

#AUSvJOR thoughts:

– Rogic is overrated

– Australia’s lack of goalscorers is a result of a tragic domestic league, shit Aus coaching and terrible build-up play

– Way too slow, gutless, casual in transition

– Referee is a bitch and a coward

– Robbie Kruse still sucks — Dylan J. D'Agostino (@dagostinodylan) January 6, 2019

Offside rules out the goal. Why do I still want to blame Robbie Kruse? #AUSvJOR — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) January 6, 2019

Can someone explain why Robbie Kruse keeps getting picked? #AUSvJOR — Tim Austin (@Timaahy) January 6, 2019

Common, Robbie Kruse, prove my years of scorn and derision wrong … #AUSvJOR pic.twitter.com/YK9vuE4gvy — David Caughlin 🍸 (@david_caughlin) January 6, 2019

No greater sight then seeing Robbie Kruse subbed off! #AsiaCup2019 #GoSocceroos — Sam Bennett (@sambenno) January 6, 2019

However, some fans were quick to defend Kruse, who himself spoke about getting abuse online recently in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, “There’s always people who want to have their opinions, and they can have them. I only value the people I need to value and that’s my teammates, my family, the national team coaches and my club coaches. I’m in a good headspace, it’s all good by me and I’ll continue to do what I’ve been doing for the team.”

PSA to #sokkah twitter: Chill on Robbie Kruse and actually give him a chance to have a good game before you start whinging #AUSvJOR #AsiaCup2019 — The Football Sack (@TheFootballSack) January 6, 2019

Would love Robbie Kruse to score. Didn’t like the crap he copped in Russia. #AUSvJOR — Tony Wilson (@byTonyWilson) January 6, 2019

Kruse was subbed off in the second half as the Socceroos lost their opening fixture to Jordan by a goal to nil.