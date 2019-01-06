AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia fans slam Robbie Kruse after shock loss to Jordan

Defending champions Australia were handed an easy start to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup against lower-ranked side Jordan. However, the Socceroos were stunned by the West Asians in a hard-fought encounter. And there was one Australian player in particular, who was picked on and ridiculed by his own fans- Robbie Kruse. 

The former Bayer Leverkusen forward was singled out by the fans from ‘Down Under’, with many raising doubts over his selection:

 

However, some fans were quick to defend Kruse, who himself spoke about getting abuse online recently in an interview with Sydney Morning Herald, “There’s always people who want to have their opinions, and they can have them. I only value the people I need to value and that’s my teammates, my family, the national team coaches and my club coaches. I’m in a good headspace, it’s all good by me and I’ll continue to do what I’ve been doing for the team.”

Kruse was subbed off in the second half as the Socceroos lost their opening fixture to Jordan by a goal to nil.

Comments