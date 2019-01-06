AFC Asian Cup 2019: Star striker dropped from India XI against Thailand in opener

India start their AFC Asian Cup 2019 adventure against Thailand in Group A of the tournament and with game starting shortly, some surprises are in store.

India’s Jeje Lalpekhla is not starting the game per the team sheets, leading to speculation over his absence. The most likely reason does appear to be his lack of form for his club side in the Indian Super League (ISL) and this is proof that manager Stephen Constantine does not want to risk him in the side.

Nonetheless, India could suffer up front as a result, since their attacking threat now mainly revolves around Sunil Chhetri, so it should be interesting how the game goes.

Social media had its own say on Jeje being dropped, and we picked out a few of the interesting ones.

Very interesting XI named by Constantine. Kotal on the right is a weak link, Jeje’s poor club form means he starts on the bench. Very excited to see how Thapa, Ashique, Narzary respond on the big stage #THAIND #AsianCup2019 #IndianFootball https://t.co/eZkB0ABnJM — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) January 6, 2019

No Jeje Lalpekhlua, whose form has been poor, in the starting eleven. India to play five in the midfield. #AsianCup2019 #THAIND pic.twitter.com/vP0ziAQsca — Samindra Kunti (@samindrakunti) January 6, 2019

Regardless of Jeje’s absence though, the support remains staunch as ever for the Blue Tigers of India!