Watch: Jordan’s Anas Bani Yaseen takes advantage of poor defending to shock Australia in AFC Asian Cup 2019

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 saw another piece of horrid defending as Australia succumbed to a set piece goal against Jordan.

The goal was scored by Jordan’s Anas Bani Yaseen in the 26th minute of the match after a short corner caused all sorts of problems. Nobody was marking Bani Yaseen, and he tose beautifully and scored the opening goal of the game.

It was definitely a poor piece of defending from the Socceroos though, as Bani Yaseen was allowed the time and space to run in and get the jump above all the Australian players in the penalty box. Take a look at the goal below:

26′ Goal! Jordan take the lead! Title-holders Australia are stunned as Jordan’s Anas Bani Yaseen heads in a well-worked corner! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #AUSvJOR pic.twitter.com/wkjIkKWMnV — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 6, 2019

You can see what the goal meant to the entire Jordanian team and staff, and it certainly opens up this game and the entire group as a result.