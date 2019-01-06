AFC Asian Cup 2019: Wild Boars attend Thailand training session; given souvenirs by AFC

A year on from the most horrific ordeal of their lives, members of Thailand’s Wild Boars Football Club have been rewarded in the perfect fashion.

A year ago, 12 members of Wild Boars FC were trapped in a cave, with flash floods cutting off any routes of escape. The boys, aged between 11 and 18, were eventually rescued after 18 days.

Now, they have been rewarded for their perseverance and dedication. With the Asian Cup 2019 campaign kickstarting last night, the boys were invited for a behind-the-scenes look at the Al Nahyan Stadium as well as Thailand’s training sessions, and also given an opportunity to interact with the players.

They were also in attendance during the tournament opener between UAE and Bahrain. Moreover, the boys were also given souvenirs by the AFC in recognition of their efforts.

They have also received special invitations to watch Thailand’s opening fixture against India on January 6. The invitations are part of AFC’s two-year support programme offered to the Wild Boars.