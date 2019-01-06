AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic replace injured forward with Hellas Verona star

Korea Republic have taken the decision to replace their injured forward Na Sang-Ho with Hellas Verona star Lee Seung-Woo for the AFC Asian Cup 2019. 

The news was confirmed by the Korean Football Association via Twitter and Seung-Woo will join the rest of the squad already present in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lee Seung-Woo is one of the rising stars in Korea, and has made a name for himself internationally as well, previously starring for the Barcelona B side and now making the move to Serie B club Hellas Verona.

His attacking intent has been well documented, and Korean fans will hope that he can replace Na Sang-Ho in the forward line with ease.

Korea Republic begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 adventure in a match against Philippines in Group C.

