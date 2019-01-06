AFC Asian Cup 2019: Korea Republic replace injured forward with Hellas Verona star

Korea Republic have taken the decision to replace their injured forward Na Sang-Ho with Hellas Verona star Lee Seung-Woo for the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The news was confirmed by the Korean Football Association via Twitter and Seung-Woo will join the rest of the squad already present in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

[#NOTICE] 이승우 대체발탁! 나상호(광주FC) 선수가 무릎부상으로 2019 AFC 아시안컵 최종명단에서

제외되었으며 이승우(베로나) 선수가 대체발탁되었습니다. pic.twitter.com/n4Tngzj60A — 대한축구협회(KFA) (@theKFA) January 6, 2019

Lee Seung-Woo is one of the rising stars in Korea, and has made a name for himself internationally as well, previously starring for the Barcelona B side and now making the move to Serie B club Hellas Verona.

His attacking intent has been well documented, and Korean fans will hope that he can replace Na Sang-Ho in the forward line with ease.

Korea Republic begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 adventure in a match against Philippines in Group C.