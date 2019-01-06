AFC Asian Cup 2019: Iran vs Yemen, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group D’s first match kicks off on January 7 with Iran taking on Yemen.

Tournament favourites Iran take on Yemen in the first group D encounter right after South Korea play Philippines on January 7.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added and the two best teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will progress in the tournament.

When to watch?

The match takes place on January 7 in the Mohammad Bin Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi. It will be live from 8 PM local time ( 12 AM SGT/HKT on 8 Jan).

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Iran can watch the match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN MAX 1, Channel 3 and beIN MAX 2.

Viewers from Yemen can watch the match on beIN MAX 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN MAX 2.

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.