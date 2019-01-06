AFC Asian Cup 2019: China vs Kyrgyzstan, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group C’s second match on January 7 with China taking on Kyrgyzstan.

China take on Kyrgyzstan to set the ball rolling on what promises to be a competitive group, also comprising the likes of fellow Heavyweights South Korea and Philippines – both of whom do battle in a later kickoff on the same day.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added and the two best teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams will progress in the tournament.

When to watch?

The opening match of the AFC Asian Cup – Group c takes place on January 7 in the Sheikh Khalifa International stadium, Al-Ain. It will be live from 3:00 PM local time (7:00 PM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from China can watch all the action on Star Sports 2 China, CCTV-5, CCTV 5+ VIP or on PPTV Sport China. Viewers in Kyrgyzstan can watch on KTRK Sport.

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.