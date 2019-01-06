AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Syria vs Palestine

Syria begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against underdogs Palestine. Syria have been in fairly decent form in the run-up to the competition, while Palestine have had a rather rought time of it of late, having won just one of 10 games played in 2018.

Bernd Stange’s men know that this will be their best ever chance to make it into the knockout rounds for the first time in their history, while the Lions of Canaan will feature in just their second ever Asian Cup campaign.

Stange has a fully-fit squad to choose from, with the likes of Mahmoud Al-Mawas and Zaher Midani expected to put their experience to good use.

For Palestine, on the other hand, skipper Abdelatif Bahdari will lead the way while talented attackers Yashir Islame and Tamer Seyam will be tasked with providing service for the likes of Nazmi Albadawi.

Here’s how both sides could line up for this crucial clash:

Syria (4-2-3-1)

Palestine (4-2-2-2)