AFC Asian Cup 2019: ‘Exceptional’ performance will announce Palestine to the world – coach Noureddine Ould Ali

Palestine coach Noureddine Ould Ali is bullish about his team’s chances against Syria in their Group B tournament opener later today.

Speaking to the press gathered, the Algerian coach outlined Palestine’s excitement to be a part of the tournament but assured everyone that his team wasn’t just there to make up the numbers.

“Our preparations has been quite exceptional and tomorrow is the first game that will open the door for Palestine football to announce to Asia and world that we’re here,” he said.

“It is a very exciting moment for us as we enter the arena with Syria and we look forward to a strong match and fair play. We’re representing our country and we want to make Palestine proud.”

However, Ould Ali did accept that playing Syria will prove a stern test as his charges focus on progressing past the group stages – something that they failed to do last time around in 2015.

“We aim to raise the bar for all our matches here in the UAE and win all three as we have the responsibility to get the results,” he said. “We had a successful training camp in Qatar for a month where we worked on our weaknesses through friendlies and now we have to focus, focus and focus!”

“Syria are a strong team both as individuals and as a team. They have the players to win the match but we have our strategies to get a positive result,” he opined.

(Photo Credits: AFC)