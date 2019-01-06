AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: Australia vs Jordan

Group B favourites Australia kick off their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign against Jordan in a game they are expected to win quite comfortably.

The Socceroos enter the competition as the defending champions and although they might not be expected to retain their crown, they are still one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

Australia will be without the services of star midfielder Aaron Mooy, who was ruled out of the tournament entirely, and Matthew Leckie is unlikely to feature in the early stages of the competition.

Chris Ikonomidis is expected to slot into Leckie’s spot on the right flank while much of the creativity will come from Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic.

Jordan, on the other hand, will rely heavily on the prodigiously talented winger Musa Al-Taamari, having left out star striker Hamza Al-Dardour.

On that note, FOX Sports Asia looks at how both sides could line up in their opening encounter of the Asian Cup:

Australia (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Mathew Ryan

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Milos Degenek, Josh Risdon

Midfielders: Mark Milligan, Massimo Luongo, Jackson Irvine

Forwards: Robbie Kruse, Chris Ikonomidis; Andrew Nabbout

Jordan (4-3-3)

Goalkeeper: Amer Shafi

Defenders: Yazan Abu Arab, Feras Shelbaieh, Mohammad Al-Basha, Anas Bani Yaseen,

Midfielders: Yaseen Al-Bakhit, Baha’ Abdel-Rahman, Khalil Bani Attiah

Forwards: Yousef Al-Rawashdeh, Musa Al-Taamari, Baha’ Faisal Seif