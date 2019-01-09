AFC Asian Cup 2019: Group F Preview

As the AFC Asian Cup 2019 continues, FOX Sports Asia looks at each of the six groups in detail. Here, we take a look at Group F which consists of Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman and Turkmenistan.

TEAMS

Japan, Uzbekistan, Oman, Turkmenistan.

FIXTURES

January 9: Japan v Turkmenistan (Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi– 3pm local time)

January 9: Uzbekistan v Oman (Sharjah Stadium, Sharjah – 5:30pm local time)

January 13: Oman v Japan (Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi– 5:30pm local time)

January 13: Turkmenistan v Uzbekistan (Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai– 8pm local time)

January 17: Oman v Turkmenistan (Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi – 5:30pm local time)

January 17: Japan v Uzbekistan (Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain – 5:30pm local time)

PREVIEW

JAPAN

FIFA World Ranking: 50

Asian Cup appearances: 8

Road to Qualification: Winners of Group E in the qualification rounds (World Cup 2018 qualification route)

Last 5 games: Kyrgyztan (4-0), Venezuela (1-1), Uruguay (4-3), Panama (3-0), Costa Rica (3-0)

One among the usual suspects who can reasonably be expected to lift the trophy, Japan will be the clear favorites to win the group and see themselves through to the next round.

On the back of an impressive World Cup 2018, where they might have made it even further if not for a late collapse against the Belgians – the Japanese will surely be looking at nothing else but the trophy in this tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daniel Schmidt (Vegalta Sendai), Shuichi Gonda (Sagan Tosu); Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka).

Defenders: Tomoaki Makino (Urawa Reds); Sho Sasaki (Sanfrecce Hiroshima); Hiroki Sakai (Marseille); Genta Miura (Gamba Osaka); Sei Muroya (FC Tokyo); Maya Yoshida (Southampton); Takahiro Tomiyasu (Sint-Truiden); Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray).

Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Sint-Truiden); Toshihiro Aoyama (Sanfrecce Hiroshima); Shoya Nakajima (Portimonense), Takumi Minamino (Salzburg); Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe); Hidemasa Morita (Kawasaki Frontale); Ritsu Doan (Groningen); Genki Haraguchi (Hannover); Junya Ito (Kashiwa Reysol).

Forwards: Takuma Asano (Hannover), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Koya Kitagawa (Shimizu S-Pulse).

Key player: Maya Yoshida

Captain of the ‘Samurai Blue’, the Southampton man has had a difficult campaign with his club and will surely revel in the opportunity to lead his side in this tournament and increase their AFC Asian Cup trophy count to 5.

UZBEKISTAN

FIFA World Ranking: 95

Asian Cup appearances: 7

Road to Qualification: Winners of Group H in the qualification rounds (World Cup 2018 qualification route)

Last 5 games: South Korea (0-4), Lebanon (0-0), Qatar (2-0), North Korea (2-0), Iran (0-1)

Despite being ranked lower than Oman, the Uzbek team is far more experienced in terms of the AFC Asian Cup and will be looking to make their experience count.

Coming into the tournament on the back of a drubbing against South Korea in November, improvement is surely needed if they are to better their best-finish(4th) in the competition this time around.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ignatiy Nesterov (FC Lokomotiv), Utkir Yusupov (FC Kokand-1912), Sanjar Quvvatov (FC Nasaf)

Defenders: Egor Krimets (FC Pakhtakor), Anzur Ismoilov (FC Lokomotiv), Doston Tursunov (Renofa Yamaguchi, J-League), Islam Tukhtahodjaev (FC Lokomotiv), Oleg Zoteev (FC Lokomotiv), Farrukh Sayfiev (FC Pakhtakor), Akmal Shorahmedov (FC Pakhtakor), Davron Hoshimov (FC Navbahor)

Midfielders: Odil Hamrobekov (FC Nasaf), Odil Ahmedov (Shanghai SIPG, Chinese Super League), Otabek Shukurov (Sharjah, UAE), Fozil Musaev (Jubilo Iwata, J-League), Jaloliddin Masharipov (FC Pakhtakor), Aziz Turgunbaev (FC Navbahor), Doston Hamdamov (FC Anji, Russian Premier League), Javohir Sidikov (FC Kokand-1912), Ikrom Alibaev (FC Seoul, K-League), Eldor Shomurodov (FC Rostov, Russian Premier League)

Forwards: Marat Bikmaev (FC Lokomotiv), Sardor Rashidov (FC Lokomotiv)

Key player: Odil Hamrobekov

Having won the AFC U-23 championship, Hamrobekov is no stranger to the international stage and will be looking to make a real mark in this tournament, acting as a holding midfielder and pulling the strings for his side.

OMAN

FIFA World Ranking: 82

Asian Cup appearances: 4

Road to Qualification: Winners of Group D (third-round qualification)

Last 5 games: Thailand (2-0), Australia (0-5), India (0-0), Tajikistan (1-0), Tajikistan (2-1)

Having won the Gulf Cup in 2017, Oman will certainly look to keep the momentum going and make a point to the regional footballing powers.

That being said, the Omanis have never made it past the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup – something they will surely be looking to change in this edition of the tournament.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Ammar Al-Rushaidi (Al-Suwaiq), Faiz Al-Rushaidi (Al-Ain Saudi), Ahmed Al-Rawahi (Al-Nasr)

Defenders: Mohammed Al-Musalami (Dhofar), Mohammed Al-Rawahi (Al-Wakrah), Mohammed Al-Balushi (Al-Nahda), Saad Al-Mukhaini (Al-Nassr), Khalid Al0Braiki (Al-Nasr), Ali Al-Busaidi (Dhofar), Mahmood Al-Mushaifri (Al-Nasr)

Midfielders: Ali Al-Jabri (Al-Nahda), Raed Ibrahim Saleh (Valletta FC), Mohsin Al-Khaldi (Sohar SC), Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri (Al-Mesaimeer), Jameel Al-Yahmadi (Al-Warah), Mataz Saleh (Dhofar), Harib Al-Saadi (Dhofar), Yaseen Al-Sheyadi (Al-Suwaiq)

Forwards: Khalid Al-Hajri (Al-Nasr), Mohammed Al-Ghassani (Saham Club), Muhsen Al-Ghassani (Al-Suwaiq), Mohammed Al-Hosni (Al-Nahda)

Key player: Ahmed Mubarak Al-Mahaijri

The senior-most player in the squad, Al-Mahaijri will be looking to pass on his tournament-winning experience to some of the younger members of the squad, having been an integral part of their Gulf Cup win in 2017.

TURKMENISTAN

FIFA World Ranking : 127

Asian Cup appearances: 2

Road to Qualification: Runners-up in Group E (third-round qualification)

Last 5 games: Afghanistan (2-0), Bahrain (0-4), Chinese Taipei (2-1), Singapore (2-1), Singapore (1-1)

Making only their third appearance in the AFC Asian Cup – Turkmenistan is the least experienced team in the group.

The dark horses will be looking to ruffle some feathers – indeed their qualification to the next round will be a massive surprise, should such an event transpire!

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mammet Orazmuhammedow (Altyn Asyr), Batyr Babaýew (Ahal), Nikita Gorbunow (Şagadam)

Defenders: Zafar Babajanow (Altyn Asyr), Güýçmyrat Annagulyýew (Ahal), Mekan Saparow (Altyn Asyr), Wezirgeldi Ylýasow (Ahal), Gurbangeldi Batyrow (Altyn Asyr), Serdar Annaorazow (Altyn Asyr)

Midfielders: Arslanmyrat Amanow (FK Buxoro), Ruslan Mingazow (Příbram), Merdan Gurbanow (Ahal), Ilýa Tamurkin (Alga Bishkek), Serdar Geldiýew (Altyn Asyr), Ahmet Ataýew (Persela Lamongan), Resul Hojaýew (Altyn Asyr), Döwran Orazalyýew (Ahal)

Forwards: Wahyt Orazsähedow (Altyn Asyr), Süleýman Muhadow (Ahal), Myrat Ýagşyýew (Altyn Asyr), Mihail Titow (Altyn Asyr), Altymyrat Annadurdyýew (Altyn Asyr), Myrat Annaýew (Ahal)

Key player: Wahyt Orazsähedow

Turkmenistan’s wily forward scored in their most recent outing and despite his relative inexperience will be one to watch out for, if his team are to make any real headway in this tournament.

Predictions

While Uzbekistan and Oman may give the Japanese something to think about, it should be a pretty straightforward task for Hajime Moriyasu’s men to seal qualification in this group.

Second place will be a tough call, expect the Uzbeks to seal the runner’s up spot in a tough contest with Oman.

Anything other than a 4th place finish for Turkmenistan will be a bonus for them.

First place: Japan

Second place: Uzbekistan