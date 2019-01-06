AFC Asian Cup 2019: Fans cry foul as UAE awarded last minute penalty against Bahrain

The opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 finished in a 1-1 draw as hosts United Arab Emirates came back from a goal down to equalise through a controversial penalty in the dying embers of the game against Bahrain!

After a rather dull 75 minutes, the match sprung to life as Mohamed Al Romaihi scored for Bahrain in the 78th minute. UAE head coach Alberto Zaccheroni, minutes later, brought on their star Ahmed Khalil and the forward repaid the faith shown in him by converting from the spot in the 89th minute of the match.

What created controversy, though, was the referee’s decision to award a penalty to the hosts.

87′ Penalty to UAE! The referee points to the spot after a Bahrain player is adjudged to have handled the ball! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvBHR pic.twitter.com/9pw6vXNt0w — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 5, 2019

Quite a few fans expressed their displeasure over the decision.

The home side get the hole referee! What a terrible decision @FOXSportsAsia #BringItAll #ASIANCUP2019 — Rob Cornthwaite (@robcornthwaite) January 5, 2019

Bahrain robbed of a win by what looks like clear match fixing by the ref. Had a clear look at it, turns around then inexplicably turns back and gives a penalty for nothing. Great start to the Asian Cup 👍🏽 #asiancup2019 pic.twitter.com/UYe7Cl2y1E — Haziq (@idkaybictdie) January 5, 2019

