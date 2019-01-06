AFC Asian Cup |

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Fans cry foul as UAE awarded last minute penalty against Bahrain

uae bahrain

The opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 finished in a 1-1 draw as hosts United Arab Emirates came back from a goal down to equalise through a controversial penalty in the dying embers of the game against Bahrain!

After a rather dull 75 minutes, the match sprung to life as Mohamed Al Romaihi scored for Bahrain in the 78th minute. UAE head coach Alberto Zaccheroni, minutes later, brought on their star Ahmed Khalil and the forward repaid the faith shown in him by converting from the spot in the 89th minute of the match.

What created controversy, though, was the referee’s decision to award a penalty to the hosts.

Quite a few fans expressed their displeasure over the decision.

