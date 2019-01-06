Watch: Bahrain’s Mohamed Al Romaihi scores the first AFC Asian Cup 2019 goal against UAE

Bahrain silenced the home crowd, albeit temporarily as they scored the opening goal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The game ended 1-1 and both teams would have thought they could win the game, but Bahrain broke the deadlock with a goal in the 78th minute thanks to Mohamed Al Romaihi.

It was almost as if the Bahrain side couldn’t believe they were in front, and celebrated accordingly. Check out the goal below:

78′ Goal! Bahrain score! The home support has gone quiet! Bahrain has gone on and scored the first goal of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup courtesy of Mohamed Al Romaihi! 1-0! #AsianCup2019 #BringItAll #UAEvBHR pic.twitter.com/638wnMXd9e — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) January 5, 2019

The goal came at an opportune time for the Bahrainis, but UAE hit back before the end with a penalty that gave them a relieving 1-1 draw in front of their home fans. Nonetheless, this was a shocking moment for fans watching in the stadium and at home.