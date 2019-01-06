AFC Asian Cup |

Watch: Bahrain’s Mohamed Al Romaihi scores the first AFC Asian Cup 2019 goal against UAE

Bahrain silenced the home crowd, albeit temporarily as they scored the opening goal of the AFC Asian Cup 2019. 

The game ended 1-1 and both teams would have thought they could win the game, but Bahrain broke the deadlock with a goal in the 78th minute thanks to Mohamed Al Romaihi.

It was almost as if the Bahrain side couldn’t believe they were in front, and celebrated accordingly. Check out the goal below:

The goal came at an opportune time for the Bahrainis, but UAE hit back before the end with a penalty that gave them a relieving 1-1 draw in front of their home fans. Nonetheless, this was a shocking moment for fans watching in the stadium and at home.

Comments