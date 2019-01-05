The first game of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 kicks off in moments between Bahrain and the host nation United Arab Emirates (UAE) but both the teams appear to be missing their top players.

For the hosts, UAE are missing one of their star forwards in Ahmed Khalil, who is absent from the team sheets. Khalil was considered perhaps the best player in the UAE starting lineup and was expected to begin the game, but misses out.

As for Bahrain, they are missing a star name of their own, with Yusuf Helal not starting the game. Bahrain have acknowledged his presence in the past, and after having signed for Europa League side SK Slavia Praha, plenty was expected from him in this tournament.

Fans of the two nations will hope that this is simply a tactical move by the managers and no injury is involved, as we look ahead to more games in the continental tournament.