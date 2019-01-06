AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of Thailand vs India

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is upon us and Group A’s second fixture pits theWar Elephants – Thailand – against the Blue Tigers – India!

Both India and Thailand will be looking to start the tournament with a win and this fixture provides both teams with their best opportunity to grab all three points.

While neither of the two teams will be supremely confident of getting a win against hosts UAE, a win here could give them the momentum to beat the Bahranians and secure at least second spot – considering the fact that the hosts will be favorite for the top spot in the group.

And while we all wait for the official kick-off to get the game started, FOX Sports Asia takes a quick look at five key facts between the two teams ahead of their clash.

1) FIRST-EVER MEETING IN AFC ASIAN CUP HISTORY

This 2019 clash is the first-ever clash between the two nations in the AFC Asian Cup.

The two nations have never met in the continental showpiece previously but have been pitted against each other in friendlies on several occasions.

The last time these two sides met, India went down 1-2 in 2010.

2) THAILAND’S DISMAL DEFENSIVE RECORD

The Thais have a woeful defensive record in the tournament – having only kept two clean sheets in their 20 games at the Asian Cup.

Even during their best-ever finish at the AFC Asian Cup (3rd place – 1972), they failed to keep a single clean sheet – conceding eight goals in four games.

3) THAILAND’S POOR AFC ASIAN CUP RECORD

Thailand have won only one of their 20 games at the Asian Cup (D8 L11),

The War Elephants have not made it out of the group stages of the tournament in their last five appearances.

Their best finish till date was in the 1972 edition of the competition, where they claimed the bronze medal.

4) INDIA’S LOSING STREAK

India have lost six of their last seven games at the Asian Cup (D1).

During this dismal run, the Indians have scored three goals and conceded 20.

5) INDIA’S FOURTH AFC ASIAN CUP APPEARANCE

This is India’s fourth Asian Cup appearance, having last appeared in the 2011 edition of the tournament.

They finished second in their first appearance in 1964 (when it was made up of only four teams)

India have since failed to make it out of the group stages (1984, 2011).

