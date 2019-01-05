Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac has said that India, their opponents in the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 on Sunday, has improved over the years and his team will respect them.

Rajevac’s men are set to face India, coached by English tactician Stephen Constantine, at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on the second day of the continental championship.

And Thailand’s Serbian coach took stock of his opponents during the pre-match press conference on the eve of their AFC Asian Cup opener in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“The first match is always very difficult, especially in a big tournament like this. We respect India, they have improved over the last few years but we have prepared very well,” said Rajevac.

“We want a good result and my team has been focusing on that as we will be taking it one match at a time.”

India have not recorded a win against Thailand in their past seven meetings and the Blue Tigers’ last win against the War Elephants came in 1986 in the Merdeka Tournament.

But Rajevac believes the Indians have improved under their coach in the recent years.

“India have improved greatly over the last few years. Most of their players are now taller, physically stronger and are improving in every way,” said Rajevac, who took Ghana to the quarterfinals of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

“I also know the India coach and I know that he is always doing brilliant work. I am sure he has improved India with his knowledge and experience,” he added.

Thailand are in Group A of the Asian Cup 2019 where they will also face hosts UAE and Bahrain who will face each other in the opening match of the tournament on Saturday.

Interestingly, all the other three teams in Thailand’s group are ranked higher than them and the 65-year-old says that is something that will motivate his players.

“That will motivate us further. We are looking forward to playing not only India but also UAE and Bahrain as we relish our chances of making the knockout stage,” he said.

It will also be an opportunity for Rajevac to put the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 disappointment behind him and Thailand after they were knocked out in the semifinals of Southeast Asia’s regional football tournament by an unfancied Malaysia last month.

“The AFF Cup is behind us. Yes, we lost but we played with a team that was missing several regulars who were playing for clubs abroad. It is a completely different situation now. We have the best players available and we are determined to advance to the next round.”

With the likes of Teerasil Dangda, Theerathon Bunmathan and Chanathip Songkrasin back in the squad, Rajevac will be hoping Thailand will open their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign with a commanding win over India on Sunday.