AFC Asian Cup 2019: Australia vs Jordan, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. The proceedings for Group B begin on January 6 with holders Australia taking on Jordan.

Champions Australia play Jordan in Abu Dhabi in Group B’s opener for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Australia and Jordan are drawn alongside Syria and Palestine in Group B of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

When to watch?

The opening match of the AFC Asian Cup – Group B takes place on January 6 in the Hazza bin Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi. It will be live from 3:00 PM local time (7:00 PM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian regions (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Indian fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Bahrain fans can follow their opening match on beIN Sports Connect, while host nation UAE can tune in to the beIN network to follow the competition.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on foxsportsasia.com.