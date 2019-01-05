AFC Asian Cup 2019: Wild Boars to be in attendance for Thailand opener

A remarkable story came to light last year when a group of Thai youngsters and their coach were trapped in a cave for 18 days. The young boys were eventually rescued by Navi Seals amid widespread media coverage and later applauded for their bravery and perseverance. And months after their ordeal, they will receive a special treat- to watch their heroes live in action during the AFC Asian Cup!

The AFC Asian Cup gets underway today, January 5, and the confederation has decided to invite some special guests for Thailand’s opener tomorrow against India. And the VIPs are none other than players from the Wild Boars Football Club, whose 18-day long ordeal caught the attention of the world last year.

“The courage and perseverance of the 12 teenagers and their coach under extremely challenging conditions was a source of inspiration for millions of people across the world,” said AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa regarding the youngsters.

“Now we have an opportunity to continue this remarkable fairy-tale.

“Football has the power to bring hope and joy to people of all backgrounds and nationalities.

“The AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 is the ultimate platform on which to celebrate the unity and diversity of our continent.”

And so, a group of three boys and their coach will be in the stands when Thailand take on India in their AFC Asian Cup opener on January 6. They will also be treated to a behind-the-scenes look at their team’s pre-match operations.

“I am confident that the presence of the Wild Boars Academy players will make for an even more memorable tournament and will inspire them to continue their incredible footballing journey,” continued Mr Al Khalifa.

“During their terrible 18-day ordeal, they demonstrated the power of unity and teamwork and, in the end, they thankfully overcame all the challenges that they faced.”

The invitation is a part of a two-year long support programme designed for the Wild Boars by AFC. During the course of the programme, the club will receive training and technical support, as well as one hundred Molten match-balls per year.