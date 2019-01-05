AFC Asian Cup 2019: Barcelona legend Xavi picks the Asian Messi

Ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez was put on the spot to decide who according to him, was the best ‘Asian Messi’ heading to the tournament. His answer might surprise you.

Xavi sat down to watch a collection of stunning goals and moments from some of Asia’s best footballers and he gave his verdict on each as he witnessed them at their very best.

You can watch the video of the same below:

The clip posted by the AFC Asian Cup Facebook page clearly shows the master impressed by each and every player on display and in the end he had his say about who the best ‘Messi’ truly was.

In a collection with the likes of Chanathip Songkrasin of Thailand, Sardar Azmoun of Iran and Wang Shuang of China, the World Cup winner chose a player he knows well as the best of the lot.

Xavi has gone with Omar Abdulrahman of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the ‘Asian Messi’ of his choice, highlighting that he had all the tools to be hugely successful.

Abdulrahman currently plays for Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League and his wonderful talent has been spotted and appreciated by a number of former players and legends. Here is perhaps the biggest compliment of all however.