AFC Asian Cup 2019: Qatar official and media members prevented from entering the UAE

Despite obtaining the necessary visas, members of the Qatari delegation that were travelling to the UAE to cover the AFC Asian Cup were reportedly prevented entry.

Reuters reports that one of them was Saoud Al-Mohannadi, who is the chairman of the organizing committee for the AFC Asian Cup tournament that is set to begin today and also serves as vice president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The other members of the delegation are reported to be media members.

A Qatari official revealed that Mohannadi was prevented from boarding a flight to the UAE from Muscat after his name wasn’t to be found on a list held at the airport.

One of the journalists from the group that was prevented entry into the UAE tweeted out the following on the matter.

“We returned to Doha – me and my colleagues – members of the Qatari media delegation – after waiting at the airport for more than 13 hours, and the journey from Doha to Kuwait to Dubai and then Dubai – Muscat-Muscat Doha took over 27 hours, and we have not been able to enter Emirates to cover 2019 Asia Cup, unfortunately.”

Qataris have been prevented from entering the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt since the blockade of 2017 was implemented.

However, Mohannadi – who holds a key position in the AFC – was then later allowed to enter the country and proceeded to attend the AFC Asian Cup organizing committee meeting.

According to Al-Sharaq, it is rumoured that the possibility of deterrent sanctions against the UAE by the International and Asian federations may have eventually forced their hand in the matter.

(Photo Credits: Twitter/Mohammed Al-Jazar)