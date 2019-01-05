AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand vs India, live stream, updates, when and where to watch

It’s finally here! The 2019 AFC Asian Cup has arrived. 24 of the best teams in Asia will compete in the biggest-ever iteration of the competition to claim the coveted trophy. Group A’s second fixture kicks off on January 6 with Thailand taking on India.

Southeast Asian giants Thailand and India commence their respective campaigns of the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in Abu Dhabi. The game will kick-start a month-long competition which will end with one out of the twenty-four contenders being crowned as the Asian Champions.

India and Thailand are paired alongside Bahrain and the hosts UAE in Group A of the competition.

For the first time ever, twenty-four nations will compete in the pan-Asian competition instead of the usual sixteen. As such two additional groups have been added from which the two best teams and best of the third-placed teams will progress.

Who will win the contest? The War Elephants or the Blue Tigers?

When to watch?

The third match of the AFC Asian Cup takes place on January 6 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It will be LIVE from 5:30 PM local time (9:30 PM SGT/HKT).

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Burma and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Asia network to watch the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

India fans, meanwhile, can follow the competition on Star Sports.

Football fans in Iran can check the IRIB affiliate channels to watch the tournament, while Australian viewers can also tune into FOX Sports.

Furthermore, Football fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) can follow their opening match on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, as well as on beIN MAX 1 and beIN MAX 2.

Fans can also follow the live coverage of the match via our Live Blog on FOXSportsAsia.com.