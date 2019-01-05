AFC Asian Cup 2019: 5 key facts ahead of UAE vs Bahrain

The AFC Asian Cup 2019 is upon us and the opening match pits hosts United Arab Emirates going up against Bahrain!

Both teams are definitely looking to get off on the right foot as the hosts want to complete their dream start with a big win in the front of their fans.

Meanwhile, Bahrain are also looking for maximum points to greatly increase their chances of moving on to the next round.

And while we all wait for the official kick-off to get the AFC Asian Cup started, FOX Sports Asia takes a quick look at five key facts between the two teams ahead of their clash.

1) SECOND MEETING IN AFC ASIAN CUP HISTORY

This 2019 clash is only the second meeting between the two nations in the AFC Asian Cup.

The first time they met was back in 2015 in a group stage match in Canberra, Australia.

Ali Ahmed Mabkhout opened the scoring for UAE in 14 seconds before Jaycee Okwunwanne levelled in the 26th minute. An unfortunate own goal by Mohamed Husain gave UAE the lead in the 73rd and it would eventually result in a 2-1 win for the 2019 hosts.

2) UAE HOST FOR THE SECOND TIME

The first time UAE hosted the event was in 1996 and it turned out to be their best result in the AFC Asian Cup.

They reached the final and battled Saudi Arabia where they would eventually lose 4-2 on penalties after going goalless through regular and extra time.

History might not be kind to them as only two hosts have gone on to win in the last nine editions of the tournament.

3) UAE ARE AFC ASIAN CUP REGULARS

The hosts have done well for themselves in the AFC Asian Cup as they are making their 10th appearance in the last 11 editions.

However, they have only made it to the knockout stages in three of the last nine tournaments.

Their best finish is the 1996 finals appearance, while setting for fourth in 1992 and third in 2015.

4) BAHRAIN AFC ASIAN CUP STREAK

As for Bahrain, they are making their fifth-straight appearance in the competition.

They first qualified for the competition in 1988 and were eliminated in the group stages.

When they returned in 2004, they made a splash by finishing fourth in the competition. They were part of the 2007, 2011 and 2015 edit

ions but never made it out of the group stages.

5) BAHRAIN’S DEFENSIVE WOES

Having played 19 matches ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, Bahrain have the unfortunately failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 18.

They opened up with a 0-0 draw against Kuwait in 1988 but have conceded at least one goal in their next matches.

The most goals they’ve allowed in a match is four – against Japan after extra time in the 2004 semi-final, against Iran in the resulting third-placed playoff and against Saudi Arabia in 2007 group stages.

Facts via OPTA