Palestine’s Nazmi Albadawai has said that he is extremely proud and excited to represent his country at the AFC Asian Cup 2019 which begins in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

US-born Albadawi only made his international debut for Palestine last November and a few months later, the attacking midfielder is heading into the continent’s biggest football competition representing his country.

“I’m excited heading into the Asian Cup. I can’t wait to be a part of it. It’s a very big tournament and a great opportunity for our country and for our team,” Albadawi told the official website of FC Cincinnati, the franchise that will debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the upcoming season.

“It feels great to be able to represent my country in the Asian Cup. It’s great to play against these teams, but it’s just the beginning,” said Albadawi who scored 11 goals for Cincinnati in the USL Championship, the second tier of football in the United States.

Palestine are in Group B of the Asian Cup 2019 along with defending champions Australia, Syria and Jordan and will open their campaign against Syria at the Sharjah Stadium on January 6.

They will then face the Socceroos on January 11 at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai before taking on Jordan in their final group match in Abu Dhabi on January 15.

“We’re just taking it game-by-game, but our objective is to make it out of the group stage,” Albadawi talked up the prospects for Palestine. “We’re in a tough group with Syria and Australia and Jordan, who are all very good teams. We believe in ourselves and think we have a strong team as well,” he added.

“We’re only focused on Syria right now, but after that we’ll see what happens,” said the 27-year-old.