AFC Asian Cup 2019: We will do everything to get a good result against India – Thailand coach Rajevac

Thailand are looking to put a shock loss in warm-ups behind them as they look to make a splash in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

The War Elephants lost to Oman 2-0 at the Abu Dhabi Cricket Stadium which was a big surprise given they had three of their best players on the pitch.

Despite having Teerasil Dangda, Chanathip Songkrasin and Theerathon Bunmathan, Oman scored a goal on either halves to get the 2-0 victory.

However, coach Milovan Rajevac still saw a few positives in the defeat, and it gave him the chance to see all 23 players ahead of the AFC Asian Cup opener.

He told The Nation : “We divided them into two groups and everyone got a chance to compete.

“I was impressed by a few scoring opportunities we created according to our game plan but we just couldn’t capitalise on them.”

With the result, Rajevac claimed he has instructed the team to put the defeat behind them and move forward as they face India in a Group A clash.

“I already pointed out the flaws to the players in a meeting,” Rajevac added. “But we must forget that game in order to concentrate on Sunday. We will do everything to start this tournament with a good result.”