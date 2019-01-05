Australia received a welcome injury update as attacker Matthew Leckie is set to remain with the squad with a view to feature in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Leckie, 27, plies his trade for Bundesliga team Hertha BSC and was initially ruled out for the tournament with a torn hamstring. However, after undergoing rehabilitation with the team’s physiotherapists at UAE, the national team coach Graham Arnold is confident that he can play a part in their title defence.

“First and foremost I had to get the scan done to see if there was a chance [to play to the tournament] and once there was I was straight over here and sat down with the physios, with Colesy [Phil Coles], and set up a plan going forward,” said Leckie.

“We are working really hard with the training sessions, taking it step by step, not rushing things, and so far the progress has been great.”

Leckie who injured his hamstring in Hertha’s 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen, also mentioned that he was thankful to the coaching staff who gave him time and opportunity to still be in with a shout of featuring for his national team in the tournament.

“I am very thankful that they [the coaching staff] have given me the opportunity. It is a decision that they had to make, and I am sure that it is not an easy one. I am blessed to have the opportunity and I will be giving everything to be back,” he said.