AFC Asian Cup 2019 Predicted XI: UAE v Bahrain

With the AFC Asian Cup 2019 set to open with hosts UAE battling Bahrain, it should be an interesting matchup between two aspiring nations.

The match will be at Zayed Sports City Stadium and a record number of fans should be expected as the host team will look for a win.

Meanwhile, Bahrain are looking for a surprise result to get their campaign off the right foot.

With that said, here’s the predicted starting XI for both teams beginning with the hosts.

UAE – 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Ali Khasif

Defenders: Walid Abbas, Fares Juma, Mohamed Ahmed, Khalifa Mubarak

Midfielders: Ali Salmeen, Khamis Esmaeel, Majed Hassan, Saif Rashid

Forwards: Ismail Matar, Ahmed Khalil

BAHRAIN – 4-4-2

Goalkeeper: Sayed Shubbar Alawi

Defenders: Waleed Al Hayam, Sayed Redha Isa, Ahmed Abdulla, Ahmed Juma

Midfielders: Abdulwahab Al-Safi, Sayed Dhiya Saeed, Jamal Rashid, Komail Al Aswad

Forwards: Abdulla Yusuf Helal, Sami Al-Husaini