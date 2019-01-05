AFC Asian Cup 2019: Lebanon Prime Minister visits team ahead of UAE trip

Ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign, Lebanon received a special visit from one of their biggest supporters.

Lebanon Prime Minister Saad Hariri visited the team during their last training before heading off to UAE as he wished them good luck in their campaign.

This is the second appearance of the nation in the continental tournament and with their last AFC Asian Cup back in 2000, they are hoping to make a difference this year.

In the video, the Prime Minister can be seen shaking the hands of players and spending a few moments with them, sharing positive words to encourage the squad.

They would then take a few photos to commemorate the surprise visit.

Lebanon are in Group E and will face Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Korea DPR respectively.