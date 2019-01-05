AFC Asian Cup 2019: UAE looking for big result against Bahrain to kick-off campaign

Looking to impress their fans on opening night, United Arab Emirates coach Alberto Zaccheroni feels the team has what it takes to beat Bahrain to begin their AFC Asian Cup 2019 campaign.

Finishing third in the 2015 competition in Australia, UAE are hoping to make an even deeper run in the competition – with their best so far was in 1996 when they finished as runners-up when they hosted the continental competition.

In 2019, the Italian is confident that the team are well-prepared to take the task of going far in the competition despite missing key players like Omar Abdulrahman and an injury on defender Ismail Ahmed.

Speaking to AFC , Zaccheroni said: “We have been waiting for this competition to come along and we will undoubtedly strive to put in an outstanding performance.

“The UAE team has prepared very well. We have trained both inside and outside the UAE, and we have received all the support that we needed in the build-up to the competition.

“There have been some injuries, but we firmly believe that these issues will not be an obstacle during the competition and we are aiming to make a good start against Bahrain.”

The Italian would go on and speak about the improvement of the national teams in Asia, and believes that whoever will lift the title later on will do so by paying attention to the small victories.

“Ever since the 2002 FIFA World Cup, and indeed since the 2011 AFC Asian Cup, we have seen a distinct improvement in both the fitness and the tactics of sides throughout Asia.

“The national teams in Asia have improved, and as a result I think here in the UAE we will see a distinct balance in the quality of the teams.

“I believe the AFC Asian Cup winners will emerge victorious because of small details.”

